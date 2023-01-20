MarketplaceContests Actions Facebook Tweet Email Bakersfield Condors 2023 Star Wars Night Ticket Sweepstakes Posted at 2:23 PM, Jan 20, 2023 and last updated 2023-01-20 17:23:21-05 Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Win Tickets to Bakersfield Condors Star Wars Night!