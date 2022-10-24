MarketplaceContests Actions Facebook Tweet Email Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra American Composers Ticket Sweepstakes Posted at 10:54 AM, Oct 24, 2022 and last updated 2022-10-24 13:54:11-04 Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra