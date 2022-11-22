MarketplaceContests Actions Facebook Tweet Email Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra Home for the Holiays Ticket Sweepstakes Posted at 1:39 PM, Nov 22, 2022 and last updated 2022-11-22 16:39:14-05 Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters With Host Ryan Nelson