MarketplaceContests Actions Facebook Tweet Email Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra Verdi's Requiem Ticket Sweepstakes Posted at 11:35 AM, Feb 27, 2023 and last updated 2023-02-27 14:35:39-05 Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra