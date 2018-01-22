Flu symptoms versus cold symptoms

WXYZ
2:19 AM, Jan 22, 2018
53 mins ago

Fighting the Flu: What you need to know to help keep your family healthy.

If you're wondering whether you're dealing with flu or common cold symptoms, Beaumont Health in Royal Oak, Michigan has provided a breakdown of each. 

Of course, symptoms can vary and if you're worried, it's always best to talk to your healthcare professional. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News