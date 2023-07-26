Watch Now
McConnell addresses health concerns after abrupt pause while speaking

Sen. Mitch McConnell, 81, insisted he was fine after abruptly pausing during a press conference on Wednesday.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jul 26, 2023
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell left people concerned on Wednesday after pausing abruptly during a GOP leadership press conference. 

After he stared at the cameras for about 20 seconds without saying a word, his fellow senators ushered him away from the podium.

McConnell, who is 81 years old, returned to the podium and was asked if the incident was related to a concussion he suffered earlier in the year.

"No, I'm fine," he said.

McConnell was hospitalized after tripping and falling at a D.C. hotel in March.  McConnell's office stated that the senator sustained a minor rib fracture, which required physical therapy.

He returned to the Senate in April. 

McConnell has been in the Senate for nearly 40 years, representing the state of Kentucky. 

