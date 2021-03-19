Menu

New mom, Army vet among 8 killed in Georgia spa shootings

Posted at 6:44 AM, Mar 19, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new mother and an Army veteran who installed security systems are among eight people killed by a gunman who opened fire at three massage businesses in the Atlanta area.

Family members say 33-year-old Delaina Yaun went to Youngs Asian Massage Parlor on Tuesday to get a rare break from caring for her 8-month-old daughter. A brother of 54-year-old Paul Michels says he was considering a change of careers after doing electrical work for more than 25 years. John Michels says his brother was considering opening a spa of his own.

Police have not released the names of all the victims.

