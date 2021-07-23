Watch
Cleveland's baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

Posted at 6:50 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 10:27:41-04

CLEVELAND (AP) —CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change on Twitter, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist. The choice of Guardians will undoubtedly be criticized by many of the club’s die-hard fans. The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that was at nearly 1,200 just over a month ago. But the process quickly accelerated.

