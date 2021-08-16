Watch
Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake

Matias Delacroix/AP
A collapsed home lays in ruins in Saint-Louis-du-Sud, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country.
Haiti Earthquake
Posted at 11:11 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 14:11:50-04

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Haitians are searching for survivors and the dead in collapsed buildings following the powerful earthquake over the weekend as hospitals overflow with patients.

Thousands of people in the quake zone have slept outside, clutching small transistor radios tuned to the news.

Officials have raised the death toll from Saturday's earthquake to at least 1,297.

And the devastation could soon worsen. Tropical Depression Grace is predicted to reach Haiti Monday night and it will bring the potential for heavy rain, flooding and landslides.

Up to 15 inches could fall in some places.

The country's Civil Protection Agency says the magnitude 7.2 earthquake also left at least 5,700 people injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
