Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Haitians are searching for survivors and the dead in collapsed buildings following the powerful earthquake over the weekend as hospitals overflow with patients.

Thousands of people in the quake zone have slept outside, clutching small transistor radios tuned to the news.

Officials have raised the death toll from Saturday's earthquake to at least 1,297.

And the devastation could soon worsen. Tropical Depression Grace is predicted to reach Haiti Monday night and it will bring the potential for heavy rain, flooding and landslides.

Up to 15 inches could fall in some places.

The country's Civil Protection Agency says the magnitude 7.2 earthquake also left at least 5,700 people injured.