AP source: NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, then himself

ASSOCIATED PRESS —COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A source briefed on a mass killing in South Carolina says the gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor was former NFL player Phillip Adams. The source tells AP that Adams shot himself to death early Thursday with a .45-caliber weapon. The source said he was briefed on the investigation, but was not authorized to speak publicly. The source said Adams had been treated by Dr. Robert Lesslie, and that his parents lived nearby in Rock Hill. The victims also included Lesslie's wife Barbara, their grandchildren Adah and Noah, and a man working outside, James Lewis.