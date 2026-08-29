Missing man found dead just hours after release from jail in Santa Barbara

BAKERSFIELD — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was reported missing just hours after being released from jail.

On Thursday afternoon, a body was discovered in brush near the Main Jail Administration building.

Officials later identified the man as David Mireles, 53, of Shafter.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Mireles was arrested by the California Highway Patrol and booked into the Main Jail late Wednesday, Aug. 19, on a misdemeanor DUI charge.

He was released Thursday morning.

More than five hours after his release, he was reported missing.

Following a search, Mireles was found down a hillside near the end of the walkway in front of the Main Jail Administration building, on the slope leading toward Honor Farm Road.

Investigators believe he had likely been in that location since shortly after his release.

At this time, there are no signs of foul play. Authorities say Mireles had multiple medical conditions, but the cause of death remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau.