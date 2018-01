BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

UPDATE (6:20 a.m.): The CHP says a man was checking on his car that had broken down when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the man was hit in the area of Northbound I-5 and Main Drain Road north of Buttonwillow just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A truck driver that was passing by stopped and reported the incident to the CHP.

The CHP says it's now looking for a damaged vehicle, but has not provided a description.