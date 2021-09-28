Kern County Department of Agriculture's 2020 crop report: Grapes top commodity

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Department of Agriculture released its 2020 crop report Tuesday and almonds are no longer the top commodity by value.

Both grapes and citrus now top almonds in value. Grapes was valued at $1.45 billion and citrus at $1.3 billion while almonds fell to $1.14 billion.

Rounding out the top 10 commodities in value are: pistachios, milk, carrots, cattle and calves, pomegranates, potatoes, and apiary.

The total value for commodities without timber in Kern County for 2020 was $7.67 billion, which is an increase of over $49 million from 2019.

You can read the full 2020 crop report here:

2020 Kern County Crop Report by Pete Menting on Scribd