Email: Monique.Louis@kero.com

Monique is a bilingual reporter from Chicago. She joined 23 in September 2026.

She studied History at Yale and earned her Bachelor's in 2025. She believes that her History background helps her cover stories holistically as she aims to understand the context of every story.

She received her Master's in Journalism from Northwestern Medill in 2026, where she learned the code of journalism ethics and gained experience in written and on-air reporting.

In her free time, Monique enjoys cooking, sewing, and watching sports. She is a massive Bears fan, and also follows the NBA, WNBA, the Champions League and international soccer.

If you see Monique, say hi! And tell her about your favorite football team, or about any story tips or ideas. She's always open to hearing your story!