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Monique Louis

23ABC News

Multi-Media Journalist

Email: Monique.Louis@kero.com

Monique is a bilingual reporter from Chicago. She joined 23 in September 2026.

She studied History at Yale and earned her Bachelor's in 2025. She believes that her History background helps her cover stories holistically as she aims to understand the context of every story.

She received her Master's in Journalism from Northwestern Medill in 2026, where she learned the code of journalism ethics and gained experience in written and on-air reporting.

In her free time, Monique enjoys cooking, sewing, and watching sports. She is a massive Bears fan, and also follows the NBA, WNBA, the Champions League and international soccer.

If you see Monique, say hi! And tell her about your favorite football team, or about any story tips or ideas. She's always open to hearing your story!

Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

ThursdayThu

11/05/2026

Mostly Sunny

67° / 50°

1%

FridayFri

11/06/2026

Sunny

74° / 50°

4%

SaturdaySat

11/07/2026

Sunny

80° / 51°

2%

SundaySun

11/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

76° / 51°

1%

MondayMon

11/09/2026

Partly Cloudy

73° / 50°

1%

TuesdayTue

11/10/2026

Sunny

73° / 50°

3%

WednesdayWed

11/11/2026

Sunny

79° / 55°

1%

ThursdayThu

11/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

76° / 54°

18%