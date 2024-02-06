Mother of Michigan school shooter found guilty of manslaughter

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Michigan teenager who shot and killed four students and wounded seven other people at Oxford High School, has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the 2021 shooting. The jury of six men and six women reached its decision on its second day of deliberations.

Crumbley is believed to be the first parent of a school shooter to stand trial on allegations that they caused their son's actions through gross negligence or by willfully disregarding the threat he posed to others by failing to act on signs that he may be dangerous. Her husband, James Crumbley, is also scheduled to stand trial on the same charges next month.

In December, the couple's 17-year-old son was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the shooting. He previously pleaded guilty to 24 charges, including first-degree murder and terrorism.

During Jennifer Crumbley’s trial, prosecutors pointed to evidence that she and her husband should have been aware of their son's mental state and actions. The defense argued the the she had no idea her son was planning the attack and could not have foreseen his actions.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com