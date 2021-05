National Guard troops at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. are expected to leave Monday.

They were there for nearly five months following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Security will now be turned over to Capitol Police.

The Pentagon announced last week that it was not expecting a request to extend the National Guard's stay and their mission officially ended Sunday.

More than 2,000 troops are still there.

This story was originally published by Robin Dich and Alex Livingston at Newsy.