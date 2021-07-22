New Hidden Valley Ranch Dip Was Made For People Who Love Dipping Their Pizza In Ranch Dressing

If you believe pizza is made better by dipping it in ranch dressing — or perhaps you can only eat it with ranch — you’re going to love Hidden Valley’s newest creation.

A Sam’s Club exclusive mashup, new Hidden Valley Ranch Pepperoni Pizza Dip brings the flavor of pizza and combines it with, of course, Hidden Valley Ranch. It’s one of those creations that will sound like a no-brainer for certain consumers and the distressing work of a mad chef to others.

The 1.5-pound container of dip includes a blend of cheese, zesty pepperoni and Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning. While you can eat it straight from the refrigerator, it can also be warmed up in the microwave or oven and dipped with chips, crackers, or spread on a bagel. If serving it for a party, you could instead warm it in a cast-iron skillet to make it feel like a homemade appetizer that’s sure to please the ranch addicts in your life.

The Hidden Valley Ranch Pepperoni Pizza Dip is now available in Sam’s Club stores for $8.48. While you cannot order it online for shipping, you can pick it up at curbside for a no-contact experience.

If you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership, you can instead try making your own pizza dip, like this one from Averie Cooks. While it doesn’t call for ranch, you can buy Hidden Valley ranch seasoning at any grocery store and simply add it to your dip for that extra kick.

Aside from the ranch seasoning, all you’ll need for the recipe is cream cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, pizza sauce and pepperoni. You could also add any other toppings you wanted or leave out the pepperoni if you want to make it vegetarian.

Adobe

If pizza flavors aren’t your thing, Hidden Valley has some other dips that instead combine ranch dressing with cheese for serving with chips, crackers, veggies or, yes, using as a dip for pizza.

The Garlic Parmesan and Ranch and Aged Cheddar and Ranch options combine Hidden Valley ranch dressing with real cheese for a thick and creamy dip. Both dips are available nationwide at Walmart, Kroger and H-E-B in 10-ounce containers for around $3.49.

You’ll find a variety of other ranch dips from Hidden Valley as well, including Fiesta Ranch and French Onion. Hidden Valley also has some secret sauces (original, spicy and smokehouse) and three other ranch dipping sauces from its Blasted line: Zestier Ranch, Bold Buffalo and Ranch-Dipped Pizza.

Hidden Valley

Are you a fan of dipping your pizza in ranch dressing?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.