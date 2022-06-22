Oreo’s New Flavor Is Like Neapolitan Ice Cream In A Waffle Cone

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Oreo is celebrating the summer with a new limited-edition flavor that’ll make you melt.

Oreo Neapolitans are a twist on the iconic ice cream variety, which brings three classic flavors together. Sandwiched between two cookies that taste like waffle cones are three creme layers matching the Neapolitan trio of chocolate, strawberry and vanilla.

A Nabisco representative tells Simplemost the new flavor will hit the cookie aisle of stores nationwide in July. Because the flavor is a limited edition, the cookies will only be around while supplies last, so you’ll want to grab a pack as soon as you see them at your local grocery store.

Nabisco

While you’ll probably always think of the flavor pairing of chocolate and creme when it comes to Oreo, the sandwich cookie has had plenty of flavor changes over the years, most recently one inspired by coffee. The limited-edition Mocha Caramel Latte Oreo hit stores in March and is currently still available.

Other coffee-inspired flavors include Java Chip, Tiramisu and Oreo Thins Latte and the brand has released everything from Dark Chocolate and Chocolate Hazelnut to several seasonal cookies like Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint Bark.

Earlier this year, Oreo even launched a line of frozen ice cream treats including bars, cones, sandwiches and tubs. All the treats have a creme-flavored base and chunks of Oreo cookies, while the bars and cones are also dipped in a coating made from crushed Oreo cookies. Maybe adding actual Neapolitan ice cream to this lineup would now be appropriate! (This is an official request.)

Oreo

If you’re looking for other Neapolitan-flavored snacks, however, it’s not hard to find them. Aside from ice cream by brands like Turkey Hill and Edy’s, you’ll also find organic Neapolitan bunny grahams from Annies and Neapolitan Sundae Trail Mix at Target.

You can also make your own Neapolitan dessert by using Neapolitan ice cream sandwiches in this ice cream sandwich cake. The cake is easy to make: simply layer ice cream sandwiches with hot fudge, caramel sauce, whipped cream and your choice of toppings.

Adobe

While we’re on the topic of ice cream, we might as well mention Krispy Kreme’s new Glazed Soft Serve, available in a handful of its locations across the country. Isn’t summer the best?

