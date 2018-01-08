2 firefighters suffer minor injuries battling blaze at Trump Tower in NYC

Light Rain
HI: 66°
LO: 54°
This photo, posted on Twitter by user Hugh Curran, shows smoke coming from Trump Tower early Monday morning.
NEW YORK (AP) -- Smoke has dwindled on the roof of Trump Tower in New York City.
The Fire Department of New York says it was called there around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor.
Smoke billowed from one corner of the high-rise for a while before most of it dissipated.
About 84 firefighters were at the scene initially. A few remained on the roof about an hour later.
Fire officials say two fire fighters suffered minor injuries. It's not known what caused the smoke-filled scene.
The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.
A centuries-old practice called the Olympic Truce could ensure the North-South conflict won't spill over into the Olympic Games.
The country's supreme leader said foreign languages weren't banned, but the country wouldn't accept "promotion of a foreign culture."
With tensions on the Korean peninsula cooling a little bit Trump says he's willing to talk with Kim Jong-un.
The Arab League met over the weekend to figure out how to respond to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.