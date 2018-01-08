2 firefighters suffer minor injuries battling blaze at Trump Tower in NYC

5:56 AM, Jan 8, 2018
2 hours ago

This photo, posted on Twitter by user Hugh Curran, shows smoke coming from Trump Tower early Monday morning. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW YORK (AP) -- Smoke has dwindled on the roof of Trump Tower in New York City.

The Fire Department of New York says it was called there around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor.

Smoke billowed from one corner of the high-rise for a while before most of it dissipated.

About 84 firefighters were at the scene initially. A few remained on the roof about an hour later.

Fire officials say two fire fighters suffered minor injuries. It's not known what caused the smoke-filled scene.

The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News