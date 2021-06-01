23ABC In-Depth - Heat safety tips during a pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — For the first time in Kern County history, the county is heading towards a heat wave, while also under pandemic conditions.

So 23ABC wanted to know how you can stay safe from both the heat and the coronavirus. So, we took a deeper dive and found some pandemic heat safety tips on the website "Ready.gov".

First of all - despite what you may hear - exposing yourself to the sun or to high temperatures does not protect you from COVID-19.

Second - be sure to have several clean masks to use in case your mask becomes wet or damp from sweat and wash masks regularly.

Third - during extreme heat, use a cloth mask that has breathable fabric, such as cotton, instead of polyester.

And finally - it's ok to remove a mask, especially if temperatures are high and you feel overheated.

