'Full scope' Medi-Cal benefits now available for people over the age of 50

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — As of this month, nearly 200,000 more people are now eligible for Medi-Cal coverage.

"Medi-Cal is California's Medicaid program. This is a public health insurance program that provides needed health care services for low-income individuals including families with children, seniors, persons with disabilities, foster care, pregnant women, and low-income people with specific diseases such as tuberculosis, breast cancer, or HIV/AIDS. Medi-Cal is financed equally by the state and federal government."

As a result of economic disparities, many people have had little or no access to health care which can have costly consequences regarding their quality of life, and their lifespans. But now, full health care coverage is now available to eligible people over the age of 50 regardless of immigration status.

Prior to this extension people with restrictive Medi-Cal were only eligible for emergency services. However, now with "full scope" Medi-Cal benefits, people are able to access other services such as dental and vision coverage.

Nancy Duran Torres with Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance tells 23ABC that this extension will help increase the overall health of those who might have previously run into barriers with medical treatment.

“There’s a lot of families that have mixed households where some individuals were eligible for full-scope medical benefits and others were only eligible for restrictive medical. I strongly suggest that those individuals that were previously not eligible for full-scope medical benefits contact their county worker. We do have a two plan system in place here Medi-Cal members are able to either enroll in kern family health care or health net.”

In January of 2020, full-scope Medi-Cal was also extended to young adults ages 19 through 25 and the next step in California's coverage expansion is to provide those same benefits for adults ages 26 through 49.

However, Torres adds this extension is important because it specifically aids populations most at risk.

For those who are 50 years old or older and are interested in enrolling in full-scope Medi-Cal benefits, you can apply by mail, in person, or online.

23ABC In-Depth

What are the Medi-Cal Benefits?

Medi-Cal currently provides a core set of health benefits, including doctor visits, hospital care, immunization, pregnancy-related services and nursing home care. The Affordable Care Act ensures all Medi-Cal health plans offer what are known as Essential Health Benefits (EHB). These ten comprehensive services include the following categories:

Outpatient (Ambulatory) services Emergency services Hospitalization Maternity and Newborn care Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Services​ Prescription Drugs Programs such as physical and occupational therapy (known as Rehabilitative & Habilitative Services) and devices Laboratory services Preventive and wellness services & chronic disease management Children’s (Pediatric) services, including oral and vision care.

Medi-Cal offers comprehensive preventative and restorative dental benefits to both children and adults.

Medi-Cal also offers mental health and substance use disorder services benefits.

You can learn more about services within each category on the Medi-Cal website.