Kern County returns to "high" COVID risk level

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County recently returned to the "high" risk level for COVID-19 meaning everyone regardless of vaccine status should wear masks when indoors out in public.

23ABC spoke with a public health official to see how much of a concern this recent rise in cases really is and they said cases are up but it's mostly mild infections.

"It's different. You know, we are seeing cases increase. We're not seeing the huge quick surge that we saw at the beginning of the year with omicron. You know, we are hopeful that the cases that are being reported tend to be a more mild illness. We know hospitalizations are going up, but it hasn't been impacted in such a way. As we saw in January. We were really concerned about hospital capacity," said Dr. Kimberly Hernandez, division director of health services and lead epidemiologist with the Kern Public Health Department.

If you're looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster there are free clinics available in Kern County. The Boys and Girls Club of Kern County is partnering with Kern Public Health to provide shots for all ages 5 and up. The next clinic is scheduled for Tuesday at the Lamont club located at 8301 Segrue Road. It will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

