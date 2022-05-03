Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Most Americans support Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — Most people in the United States support more sanctions against Russia and more aid for Ukraine. 23ABC took an in-depth look at a recent poll by the Washington Post on Americans' feelings about the war.

The new poll shows around 76-percent of Americans believe the U.S. should provide more humanitarian resources to Ukraine and 67-percent support increasing sanctions on Russia.

At the same time, 72-percent oppose the U.S. taking direct military action against Russia which President Joe Biden has said is off the table.

Last week, the Biden Administration sent Congress a request for an additional $33 billion to help Ukraine.

They are also discussing additional sanctions against Russia.