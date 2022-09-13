What are the best ways to protect your child in the event someone tries to kidnap them?

(KERO) — What are the best ways to keep your child safe and protected in the event someone does try to kidnap them?

According to Parenting.com the most important thing you can do is to take time to talk to your children about safety and abduction prevention.

They also recommend getting or making each child in your family a laminated ID card with his or her name, date of birth, address, phone numbers, and any other important info on it.

It is also suggested to prepare an ID kit for each child in the event that he or she goes missing. The kit should include a physical description, fingerprints, and any other identifying features and make sure to keep this information and any photos updated as your child grows up.

Finally, when traveling or visiting a park or other crowded location always identify the nearest help and information centers, emergency stations, and police posts and inform your children where to go and what to do in an emergency or if they get lost.

The California Highway Patrol also encourages parents to educate their children on potential dangers.

They say to talk to your children about the following:

Never get into anyone's car without your parents' permission.

Move away from a car that pulls up beside you if you don't know the driver.

Say, "No, thank you," if a stranger or someone else offers you candy or gifts.

Never answer the door if you are home alone.

Don't play in deserted buildings.

The CHP says "if you witness a child abduction, call 911 immediately to report it. Be prepared to provide the location of the abduction, descriptions of the child and suspect, and make, model, color, and license plate number (if possible) of any vehicle involved."