Who can vote in the state of California?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As Election Day continues to inch closer, 23ABC is taking an in-depth look at voting requirements here in California for those curious about their eligibility.

To register to vote in California you must be a United States citizen and resident of the state.

Additionally, one must be 18-years-or-older on Election Day.

You cannot be currently serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony.

An eligible voter must not be found mentally incompetent to vote by a court.

To pre-register to vote in the state of California, you must be 16 or 17 years old and meet all of the other eligibility requirements to vote.

You will automatically be registered to vote on your 18th birthday.