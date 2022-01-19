Bakersfield Condors in a groove during nine game unbeaten streak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Schedule changes and COVID hiccups are not exclusive to the Bakersfield Condors since many teams in the AHL are having to deal with player eligibility and call ups this season.

Despite all of that the Condors are in a groove right now.

Ryan Holt, Condors director of media relations and broadcasting, talks to 23ABC about the team's nine game unbeaten streak with most of the wins coming on the road.

The Condors will try to extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games Wednesday night when they host Tucson.