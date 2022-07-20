Bakersfield's own 'Jawa' Lailani Shiu heading to San Diego Comic Con

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — If you know what a Jawa is, you may have seen Bakersfield's own Lailani Shiu on various streaming star wars properties over the years.

Shiu has appeared in Star Wars series such as "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," and most recently on the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

Shiu talked with 23ABC about San Diego Comic Con, which starts Wednesday, and about her bigger role recently in "Obi-Wan Kenobi."