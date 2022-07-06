Watch Now
Black Chamber of Commerce CEO Nick Hill stops by to talk about the Mid-West Invitational Black Rodeo

Posted at 8:48 AM, Jul 06, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mark your calendar as the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Mid-West Invitational Black Rodeo. The event is happening Friday at 8:30 p.m., at the Kern County Fairgrounds. 23ABC has teamed up with the chamber to host this year's event, featuring fun for the whole family. Regular tickets are $15 and VIP admission is $25. The doors open at 8.

Black Chamber of Commerce CEO Nick Hill stopped by the 23ABC Studios to talk about the event.

