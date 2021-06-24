CSUB working to provide resources to small businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Wednesday 23ABC told you about the issues facing the restaurant industry as many are being forced to cut operating hours as we continue the recovery from the pandemic. The CSUB Small Business Development Center is working to help businesses through their small business webinar series.
Kelly Bearden from CSUB joined the 23ABC Morning Show to discuss federal funding that's been delayed to help restaurants and businesses.
