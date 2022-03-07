How to help during 23ABC's annual Senior Food Drive

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The 23ABC annual Senior Food Drive is finally here and we're hoping to make a big difference in the lives of people who need it most.

James Burger, the outreach and advocacy coordinator for Community Action Partnership of Kern, discusses with 23ABC what type of food people should donate and how people can help if they can't donate food.

Donations are now being collected.

List of drop off locations for food in Kern County:

Countryside Convenience/ Gas Stations

4700 Coffee Road Bakersfield Ca 93308

8139 East Bear Mountain Blvd Bakersfield Ca 93307

1631 S Comanche Drive Bakersfield Ca 93307

31110 7th Standard Road Bakersfield Ca 93314

9741 S Enos Lane Bakersfield Ca 93311

5848 Comanche Drive Bakersfield Ca 93306

21959 Hwy 46 Lost Hills Ca 93249

Lake Buena Vista Concessions 13115 Iron Bark Rd Taft, Ca

Taco Bell

Taco Bell 330 Bear Mountain Blvd Arvin Ca 93203

Taco Bell 100 W Lerdo Hwy Shafter Ca

Taco Bell 5812 Comanche Drive Bakersfield Ca

Taco Bell 51 W Sherwood Ave Mc Farland Ca

Taco Bell 1121 Kern Street Taft Ca

Subway

352 Bear Mountain Blvd Arvin Ca 93203

10318 Main St Suite B, Lamont, CA 93241