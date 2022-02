BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is getting ready to run.

The 8th annual KCSO Honor Run event will take place on Saturday, April 23rd.

Sgt. Brandon Rutledge and Sgt. Dustin Contreras tell 23ABC how the KCSO Honor Run supports law enforcement families, how to register to run, and how you can help.