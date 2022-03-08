Watch
Kevin Slagel with the Western States Petroleum Association discusses why gas prices are spiking

California Gas Prices
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Gas prices are advertised at over $6 a gallon, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Posted at 7:33 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 10:33:45-05

(KERO) — As the price of gas continues to climb, Americans are wondering how they'll adjust and in most cases who or what is to blame.

Fingers are being pointed at a number of targets from the oil companies to restrictions on oil and gas drilling to clean energy development to Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden.

Kevin Slagel with the Western States Petroleum Association discusses with 23ABC why gas prices are spiking.

