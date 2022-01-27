There's still time left to enroll in Covered California for 2022

(KERO) — There's just a few days left to apply for insurance under Covered California during the current enrollment period for 2022.

Right now they're reporting a record number of people are enrolling in the program.

Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee talks with 23ABC about how the program is closing in on 2 million enrollments and what some of the misconceptions are about Covered California.

The deadline to apply during open enrollment for Covered California coverage, with the exception of a life-qualifying event (losing your job, marriage/divorce, etc.), is Jan. 31.