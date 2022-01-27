Watch
There's still time left to enroll in Covered California for 2022

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Peter Lee, executive director of Covered California, discusses the opening of the enrollment period of the nation's largest state-run health insurance marketplace, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The open enrollment period for Covered California, which sells individual health insurance plans to people who can't get coverage through their jobs, begins Monday and runs through the end of January 2022.
Peter Lee, Covered California
Posted at 9:14 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 12:14:03-05

(KERO) — There's just a few days left to apply for insurance under Covered California during the current enrollment period for 2022.

Right now they're reporting a record number of people are enrolling in the program.

Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee talks with 23ABC about how the program is closing in on 2 million enrollments and what some of the misconceptions are about Covered California.

The deadline to apply during open enrollment for Covered California coverage, with the exception of a life-qualifying event (losing your job, marriage/divorce, etc.), is Jan. 31.

