Watch Now
News23ABC Morning Show

Actions

United Way of Kern County to host annual Professional Development Conference

United Way of Kern County to host annual Professional Development Conference
23ABC
The United Way of Kern County is hosting its annual Professional Development Conference.
United Way of Kern County to host annual Professional Development Conference
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 13:30:09-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The United Way of Kern County is hosting its 31st annual Professional Development Conference on Thursday, July 21st.

The conference provides space for people to network and collaborate to better serve the community.

United Way of Kern County's Gabriel Adame talked with 23ABC about the keynote speakers, the workshops being offered and what they hope attendees will take away from the upcoming Professional Development Conference.

For more information or to register, visit United Way of Kern County's website.

United Way of Kern County to host annual Professional Development Conference

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Places to Eat, Things to Do