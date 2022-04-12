1
Abortion Debate
Abortion Debate
Yelp to cover travel expenses for workers seeking abortions
The Associated Press & Scripps National
11:40 AM, Apr 12, 2022
Abortion Debate
Texas doctor weighs in on effects of abortion law
Newsy
11:29 AM, Apr 12, 2022
Abortion Debate
Oklahoma governor signs bill to make most abortions illegal
The Associated Press & Scripps National
8:10 AM, Apr 12, 2022
Abortion Debate
DA works to dismiss murder charge from woman accused of abortion
The Associated Press & Scripps National
7:25 AM, Apr 11, 2022
Abortion Debate
Social programs weak in many states with tough abortion laws
Associated Press
9:10 AM, Apr 07, 2022
Abortion Debate
Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal
KJRH & The Associated Press
1:27 PM, Apr 05, 2022
Abortion Debate
CO governor signs bill enshrining abortion access into state law
KMGH Staff
7:18 AM, Apr 05, 2022
Abortion Debate
Breaking down Texas' abortion law
Newsy
11:42 AM, Mar 31, 2022
Abortion Debate
Planned Parenthood files lawsuit to block Idaho's new abortion ban
KIVI Staff
9:58 AM, Mar 31, 2022
Abortion Debate
Idaho governor signs abortion ban modeled on Texas law
The Associated Press & Scripps National
12:51 PM, Mar 23, 2022
Abortion Debate
California governor signs law that makes abortions cheaper
The Associated Press & Scripps National
9:29 AM, Mar 23, 2022
Abortion Debate
California lawmakers vote to make abortions cheaper
Associated Press
3:16 PM, Mar 17, 2022
Abortion Debate
Idaho is first state to pass Texas-style abortion ban law
The Associated Press & Scripps National
4:48 PM, Mar 14, 2022
Abortion Debate
Texas clinics’ lawsuit over abortion ban ‘effectively over’
The Associated Press & Scripps National
11:28 AM, Mar 11, 2022
Abortion Debate
Florida lawmakers vote to ban abortions after 15 weeks
The Associated Press & Scripps National
7:37 PM, Mar 03, 2022
Abortion Debate
California could OK abortions by solo nurse practitioners
Associated Press
10:32 AM, Mar 03, 2022
Abortion Debate
FL House passes GOP bill that bans abortion after 15 weeks
The Associated Press & Scripps National
8:30 AM, Feb 17, 2022
Abortion Debate
Arkansas Senate rejects push for Texas-styled abortion ban
The Associated Press & Scripps National
4:55 PM, Feb 15, 2022
Abortion Debate
Abortions dropped in Texas one month after restrictive law took effect
The Associated Press & Scripps National
12:27 PM, Feb 10, 2022
Abortion Debate
Florida judge rules teen can get abortion without parental consent
Scripps National
11:16 AM, Feb 01, 2022
Abortion Debate
March for Life returns to Washington
The Associated Press & Scripps National
6:41 AM, Jan 21, 2022
Abortion Debate
Supreme Court won't speed challenge to Texas abortion limits
The Associated Press & Scripps National
2:02 PM, Jan 20, 2022
Abortion Debate
Confusion surrounding pregnancy centers, abortion services grows
Newsy staff
12:40 PM, Jan 20, 2022
Abortion Debate
NJ gov. signs bill protecting abortion rights
Alex Hider
9:05 AM, Jan 14, 2022
Abortion Debate
FDA permanently allows abortion pills to be distributed by mail
Scripps National
2:16 PM, Dec 16, 2021
Abortion Debate
California making plans to become an 'abortion sanctuary'
The Associated Press & Scripps National
10:00 AM, Dec 08, 2021
Abortion Debate
Abortion rights on the line as court weighs Mississippi case
Scripps National
5:12 AM, Dec 01, 2021
Abortion Debate
What is today's Supreme Court abortion hearing all about?
Joe St. George
4:27 AM, Nov 01, 2021
Abortion Debate
South Dakota governor orders restrictions on abortion meds
The Associated Press & Scripps National
11:21 AM, Sep 08, 2021
