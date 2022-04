BAKERESFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California egg producers are gearing up for a boost in sales for Easter.

But despite the lure of the Easter egg hunt many producers say the holiday ranks well below Thanksgiving and Christmas when it comes to demand.

San Diego County egg farmer Frank Hilliker says he sees “a nice little bump” in sales this time of year.

Then again, the holiday isn’t the driver it used to be for farm-fresh eggs. These days, he says, “those plastic eggs kind of rule the world.”