California is expected to produce less almonds this year in comparison to 2020

Posted at 7:19 AM, Jul 14, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 2021 California almond crop is expected to produce 2.8 billion pounds, a 10% decrease from last year's record crop of 3.1 billion pounds, according to a survey of State Almond Growers.

This is due in part to the ongoing drought and record-high temperatures in June.

Popular for snacking, as an ingredient or made into almond flour or almond butter, almonds remain in high demand throughout the U.S. and the world.

California farmers grow about the 80% of the world's almonds.

