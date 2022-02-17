Watch
Mexico's avocados face fallout from violence, deforestation

Armando Solis/AP
A worker selects avocados at a packing plant in Uruapan, Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)
Posted at 8:58 AM, Feb 17, 2022
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's avocado producers have used clever Super Bowl ads, an irresistible fruit and apparently insatiable appetite from U.S. consumers to separate their product from the conflictive landscape that produces it.

At least that was the case until a threat to a U.S. agricultural inspector essentially shut down Mexico’s exports last week.

But as Mexican growers continue to suffer extortion from organized crime, and continue to chop down native pine forests to plant avocado orchards, another threat looms: campaigns for greener competition and perhaps even a boycott.

Most advocates for more sustainable avocados stop short of calling for a boycott, but their patience is being tested.

