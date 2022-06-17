Petco creates stores for farm animals

(KERO) — Petco is opening new stores that will cater to a different group of customers: horses, cows, goats, pigs, and sheep.

Petco says the stores will meet the needs of pet and farm animals in smaller, rural communities. The first Petco Neighborhood Farm and pet supply store is set to open in Floresville, Texas, near San Antonio.

It'll carry food products and offer services like vaccination, grooming, and stations to wash farm animals.

The stores will also have health and wellness programs.

Petco says it plans to open more of these stores throughout the year.