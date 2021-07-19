Watch
The Board of Supervisors will discuss ways to combat a pest with the state ag. department tomorrow

23ABC News
Kern County Board of Supervisors
Posted at 7:27 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 10:27:20-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For years county agriculture officials have worked to curb the threat of the Asian Citrus Psyllid.

But now, there's another pest that's getting attention, the European Grapevine Moth. Tomorrow, county supervisors will consider approving a retroactive deal between the county and state agriculture departments, to help in the battle against the Grapevine Moth.

The moth is known to be destructive to table, wine and raisin grapes. The near $90,000 agreement would help cover the cost of traps, lures and training to help capture and eradicate the pest.

Supervisors will discuss this in tomorrow morning's 9 a.m. session.

