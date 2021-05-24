Biden to meet with family of George Floyd Tuesday on one-year anniversary of his death, Psaki says

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that President Joe Biden planned to meet privately with the family of George Floyd on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death at the hands of police.

Psaki said Biden would meet with Floyd's daughter, mother, brothers, sister-in-law and nephew at the White House on Tuesday.

Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020. Police were called to the scene after Floyd allegedly attempted to buy tobacco with a counterfeit $20 bill at a local convenience store.

After police arrived on the scene, they attempted to take him into custody. Amid Floyd's struggle with police, a bystander video showed three officers used their body weight to keep Floyd pinned to the ground while a fourth officer looked on.

One of those officers, Derek Chauvin, kept his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes while Floyd struggled to breathe.

Floyd was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd last month following a weeks-long trial. He'll be sentenced later this year.

The other three now-former officers involved in the deadly arrest will stand trial on charges of aiding and abetting murder later this year.

Floyd's death sparked several months of protest. While protests across the country grew violent in late May, a vast majority of demonstrations throughout the summer months remained peaceful.