Judge orders more body cam footage of Andrew Brown Jr. shooting be released to family

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — A judge ruled Friday that additional body camera footage that shows the fatal police shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. should be released to Brown's family.

Brown was shot and killed on April 21 when the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant.

Court documents state that five videos will be disclosed to Brown's son Khalil Ferebee and his immediate family members, as well as an attorney. One of the videos will be released in its entirety, while the other four will only show portions of the footage. Court documents say that the redacted footage contained no images of Brown.

Previously, Brown's family was only able to view a 20-second clip of one of the videos.

Disclosure of the video could take up to 10 days, court documents say. Following Friday's ruling, the latest the video could be released would be May 17.

The Brown family's attorney, Harry Daniels, said that the judge's order comes as a great surprise to the family and the community.

"They are disappointed," Daniels said. "The impression was they were going to see the video 10 days from the hearing."

This story was originally published by Scripps station WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.