Body camera video in fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Chicago boy released

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's police review board released a body camera video on Thursday of a police officer's fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy late last month.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), an independent board that investigates Chicago police shootings, released the footage Thursday of the March 29 fatal shooting of Adam Toledo after allowing the boy's family to view it Tuesday.

In the body camera video, the officer who shot Toledo is seen chasing the 13-year-old on foot down an alleyway, yelling, "Stop! Stop right (expletive) now!"

The video then shows the teenager stopping with the officer shouting, "Hands! Show me your (expletive) hands!"

The 13-year-old is seen on the bodycam video with his hands raised, with the officer yelling, "drop it! drop it!" before the officer shoots one shot and Toledo falls to the ground.

The officer is then heard saying, "Shots fired! Shots fired! Get an ambulance over here now."

The officer could be heard telling Toledo to "stay with me" and asks him where he's been shot.

The officer then asks for a medical kit and shouts to other officers on the scene as Toledo lies beneath him, his eyes open and bleeding from the mouth and chest. "Stay with me."

About a minute after the shooting, the officer tells other officers he cannot feel a heartbeat and begins chest compressions.

COPA released 17 body-cam videos, four third-party videos, a transmission from the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, two 911 calls audio recordings, six ShotSpotter recordings, and a response and arrest reports.

Shortly before its release, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on the public to remain peaceful.

Choking up at times, Lightfoot decried the city's long history of police violence and misconduct, especially in black and brown communities, and said too many young people are left vulnerable to "systemic failures that we simply must fix."