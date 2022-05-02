Matthew Queen Trial: Closing arguments begin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The final days of the Matthew Queen trial have begun as closing arguments began Monday morning in court.

Queen is accused of the murder of Micah Holsonbake, one of the Bakersfield Three.

In response to some of the allegations against him, Queen testified people took his jokes the wrong way. He said the pranks he pulled didn’t go over how he intended.

Monday prosecutor Eric Smith said Queen may consider his actions a joke, but there’s nothing funny about murder, kidnapping, and holding people at gunpoint.

Queen's attorney Timothy Hennessy started his closing arguments by saying yes Queen has done some terrible things but that the evidence presented by the district attorney's office is all based on rumors on social media and from within the community.

"The district attorney's office, they are running on their theory that the data was coming back from the community on what is going on out there in a national case of what people are reporting back, right, we went into this. I want to see the timeline and what was going on. And what he's hearing is not to say that BPD was letting information out into the community recklessly," said Hennessy. "It's that they're going to the well, where all these rumors are coming from. They're going to the world where social media is kicking it around."

Queen's attorney said no one knows what really happened the night Holsonback died except Queen and Queen already explained that story when he testified.

Once both lawyers finish closing arguments, jurors will begin deliberating on the 35 charges against Queen including torture, murder, kidnapping, and multiple gun-related offenses.