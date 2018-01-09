Bakersfield rainfall may lead to high home maintenance costs for residence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The first rainfall of 2018 hit Bakersfield Monday and before the heavier storm hits you may want to check on a few things around your home, including your rain gutter to avoid costly repairs.

Bakersfield Patio Covers & Seamless Rain Gutter specialist Cameron Cerda said this time of year is usually the busiest. Cerda and his team have been averaging anywhere from three to five gutter cleanings per week since the start of September.

This year’s rainfall, has already left it’s mark on many home roof tops and backyard gutters. Cerda said gutters need routine maintenance twice a year. He said using a ladder, a small garden shovel, gloves and a hose is the best way to remove the buildup and avoid a costly alternative by hiring someone else.

“It can range anywhere from $500 to $1500 for a gutter cleaning,” Cerda said.

The harder the job is, the bigger the cost. Depending on the size of your house the charge will be based off per foot of gutter that needs cleaning.

“A fully installed rain gutter will cost anywhere between $5 to $8 of linear foot,” Cerda added.

Cerda said using a gutter screen or gutter filter in Bakersfield can help avoid debris build up. For those in Tehachapi, Cerda suggested a foam wedge as the best option.

“It is a little bit expensive, but it adds a lot of value to your gutters,” Cerda said.

While it can be cheaper to do it yourself Cerda wanted to warn residents that it can be dangerous if you don't do it the right way. He said residents should plan to invest in rain gutter cleaning during the summer because it can cut costs by up to $100.

