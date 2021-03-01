Menu

Bakersfield News Observer continues to serve as the only African American Newspaper in Kern County

The newspaper has been serving Kern County for over 40 years.
Posted at 11:57 PM, Feb 28, 2021
2021-03-01

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — The Bakersfield News Observer has been providing rich history to Kern County for over four decades.

Despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought, the African American newspaper is continuing to uphold its legacy.

23ABC's Lezla Gooden spoke with the newspaper and takes a look into their legacy.

Here is a list of some of the places you can find the free newspaper, for more information click here.

  • Kern Regional Center
  • Mercy Hospital
  • Kern Medical Center
  • Beale Library
  • Gonzalez Library
  • Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce
  • Bakersfield Senior Center
  • Martin Luther King Center
  • CSUB & Bakersfield College
  • Vons
  • BPD Station on Truxtun
