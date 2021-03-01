Bakersfield News Observer continues to serve as the only African American Newspaper in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — The Bakersfield News Observer has been providing rich history to Kern County for over four decades.

Despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought, the African American newspaper is continuing to uphold its legacy.

23ABC's Lezla Gooden spoke with the newspaper and takes a look into their legacy.

Here is a list of some of the places you can find the free newspaper, for more information click here.