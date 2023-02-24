Bakersfield self-care entrepreneur wants others to know they can succeed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Young. Black. Female. Entrepreneurship.

These are a few of the words that describe the owner of A&B Naturals in downtown Bakersfield.

Alexandria Guyton, owner of A&B Naturals Eco Market, located at Eye and 18th Streets in Bakersfield, says that while the goal of her store is to promote self-care, it is also an opportunity to celebrate the growth of leadership within the Black community.

"Resilience is key. Perseverance is key. Never give up no matter what age or what is holding your down everyday, whether it's a health issue or a financial issue, build yourself around a community who is going to encourage you to keep going," said Guyton.

Guyton says her store is built upon a foundation of sisterhood. Small business owners coming together to create essential items for relaxation, such as bath bombs, oils, body scrubs, candles, and more.

Guyton first opened her business in April 2022, and says that creating a store filled with natural products has always been on her radar.

"It's important for the mind, skin, and body. I was raised in a family that was always about business. I have an educational background because I have my MBA, a masters in business, but I've always loved natural products," said Guyton. "I was going into beautiful stores that have natural products and I thought, 'I want my own.' I also create my own beaded bracelets out of all natural stones. I always feel like the quality is better, so that is what always inspired me."

Guyton says that while she comes from a family of business owners, what inspires her is being an example of leadership for younger Black generations, showing them that they too can start, operate, and grow a business.

"It just gives me great joy and excitement," said Guyton. "Especially for me at a young age, to inspire those coming up to know that they can do it, and it is possible in Kern County. Our Black community is important here, especially that we support one another. We are out here. Get started. Keep going. Keep it moving, because you can succeed."

With A&B Naturals up and running, Guyton says she hopes it inspires others within the Black community to use their creativity to become an entrepreneur or take part in any leadership opportunities they find. She adds that having a business has opened a door of opportunity for her to network with other Black business owners who uplift one another.

"You have to have a circle who's going to move towards a goal and who wants to be bigger and better so that you can be bigger and better," said Guyton.

Guyton specializes in handcrafting stone bracelets, but each shelf at A&B Naturals is filled with items that are handmade by her and some other local business owners. It's a pathway of collaboration that has become what Guyton calls a sisterhood.

"I felt like it was time for us to create a hub where all local businesses can come together and place their products on the shelves so everyone can come and get different products and self-care for their needs," said Guyton. "That's why I am inspired: The community around us."

Guyton says that although she is satisfied with the creation of A&B Naturals, her goals don't stop with one store. She is looking to grow her business throughout Kern County.

If you would like to support Guyton and other Black small business owners, you can find the list of local businesses compiled by the Bakersfield Black Dollar Initiative at their website.