Black History Month spotlights ‘My Sister’s Scrub’, an all-natural skincare company

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Black History Month is time to honor the legacy and contributions of African American leaders who have paved the way for this generation and generations to come.

That is why local Black owned businesses like ‘My Sister’s Scrub’ reminds us of the importance of Black individuals taking the action to start, run, and grow their own business.

“I just feel like Black owned businesses, unfortunately they’re very hard to come by,” said Alexis Kemp, CEO of My Sister’s Scrub.

Kemp said that she’s always been inspired to become an entrepreneur. From the examples shown by her own roots, her own family.

“My Sister’s Scrub is an all-natural skincare company that I founded in 2018. September of 2018 is when I got the idea, I come from a very large family of entrepreneurs, I’ve always had the entrepreneurial mindset, I’m very independent.”

Sisterhood is one of the many aspects of life that Kemp admires, and that is exactly why she was determined to incorporate her love for her sisters into the products that she sells.

“My Sister’s Scrub originated around my personal sisterhood because I’m big on that. As you can see, my sister scrub is possessive, so every scrub and product is named after someone within my personal sisterhood or has a sisterly related name. So that’s what makes it catchy and interesting.”

Kemp adds one of the many benefits of being a Black business owner here in Bakersfield is that she’s been able to connect with many other local Black owned businesses so that they can continue to uplift and support one another, especially during Black History Month.

“It’s also great networking. I know once you notice there’s other surrounding Black owned businesses it’s great to come together and be unified because like I said it's very hard to come by.”

With the progression of her business, she understands what it’s like to start small and work your way to the top. She encourages all aspiring business owners to do what might seem like the hardest thing, just start.

“We need more small businesses in general, of course we need more Black owned businesses in general so just go for it. Stay encouraged and stay motivated. I know support and motivation can be hard to come by, especially with the ongoing pandemic. It may just seem like after one thing, it's another. But just start it.”

You can follow their Instagram for more content on the brand - @MYSISTERSCRUB