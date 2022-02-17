DAT Krew Academy encourages kids to express themselves

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We continue our celebration of Black History Month, the African American community is a big contributor to pop culture, ushering music and dance for generations.

For the last seven years, a dance academy in Bakersfield has been vital in teaching kids how to express themselves in a positive way.

Forty students call themselves DAT Krew Academy dancers and it's in a studio, that with just a little bit of music and good company, they are ready to dance.

“We’re all accepted like these are my family, my brothers, and my sisters.”

Positively impacting the lives of kids in east Bakersfield including for Zaleyah Christor and Tyler Richard.

“Instead of just going home and being bored, instead of being on the phone all day, just get up and dance.”

“It teaches them how to be tough because we are battle dancers, it teaches them to how to be confident in themselves,” said Luther Gray.

DAT Krew Academy Owner Luther Gray said he enjoys teaching hip-hop, krumping, and stomping.

“We are the first and only dance academy on the southeast of Bakersfield, so I feel really special and honored to be the first person to do this and believe in our kids this way.”

Especially having the opportunity to perform for the community during Black History Month.

“We’re getting asked to be out there. The most amazing thing is that people see what we’re doing out here and I say man I don’t feel that big, but people make me feel monumental.”

Gray said DAT Krew Academy is more than just dance.

“This is family, this is them growing every week and every day when they come in.”

“You guys out there you are welcome to join, dance with us, have fun like always, keep yourselves out of trouble, make sure you follow your dreams and don’t do the wrong things, do the right things, dreams come true, they do,” said Christor.

Just recently, DAT Krew Academy performed at Orange County’s Black History Parade, and are excited to also show their skills at Bakersfield’s Black American History Parade coming up on February 26.