Local author Donnée Patrise is making the change she wanted to see

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of the most important ways we are shaped in society is through the books we read, especially the ones we read as children. Continuing our coverage of Black History Month, we are taking a look at the importance of Black culture being represented in books.

Local author Donnée Patrise talks about her experience reading as she was growing up.

"I didn't see any Black people in those stories, so I would only write white characters in my stories," said Patrise.

She got tired of waiting to see a change, so she chose to do something about it herself.

"Because I didn't see myself represented in those stories, I didn't think that I was important. I didn't think that Black people had normal lives. I grew up poor and I grew up in a neighborhood where not a lot of good things happened, and so I didn't think good things happen to Black people," said Patrise.

Patrise writes romance novels, a genre that shaped her childhood but never reflected her. She spent her childhood wishing that she had that representation, and now Patrise is making sure her daughters see themselves by making her own main characters Black women, and by choosing books that reflect them.

"My kids read fantasy, and it's good to have diversity in those stories, because they need to be able to see that Black people can be a part of fantasy. Black people can be a part of romance. Black people can be a part of just anything," said Patrise.

According to Kern County Library representative Fahra Daredia, Patrise's efforts are being replicated across the county, with the Kern County Library focusing on representation for all cultures.

Daredia has helped to compile and organize a section dedicated to Black History Month.

"I am… you know, growing up, I didn't have that kind of representation, and it's so great to see your library filled with these types of books that represent," said Daredia.

And library books are available to everyone, which is important for children who have upbringings similar to Patrise.

"Not everybody can afford to go to Target. Not everybody can afford to go on Amazon, and not everybody can afford to go and buy tons of books," said Patrise. "Having the library do it, you can come and you can check it out."

You can check out Donnée Patrise's books on her website, or at your nearest branch of the Kern County Library.